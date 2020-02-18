Puppy Who Can't Walk and Pigeon Who Can't Fly Become Friends

A puppy who can’t walk and a pigeon who can’t fly turned out to be unlikely friends.

Herman the pigeon who can’t fly, either due to the West Nile Virus or a brain injury, arrived last year at the New York nonprofit Mia Foundation, which helps special needs animals. Lundy, a Chihuahua, arrived at the shelter six weeks ago.

“I had Herman in a dog bed and was tending to Lundy. I set Lundy next to him and they looked so adorable that I snapped a few photos,” Sue Rogers, the organization's founder, told InsideEdition.com.

The Facebook photos have since been shared more than 40,000 times.

Rogers was a bit concerned because Herman is a wild pigeon, so she kept a close eye. But she said he was extra careful with 8-week-old Lundy.

“To my amazement, he was very sweet,” she said.

The photos brought in more than $6,000 in donations for the organization. And since it is run solely on donations, it was a great help.

“Some of the surgeries required for our special needs animals run from $1,000 to $8,000 dollars, depending. The donations are needed and appreciated,” Rogers said.

Since Rogers posted the photos, she said they have received more than 100 inquiries on adopting the pair.

RELATED STORIES

Meet the Man Rescuing Wild Animals in New York

Meet the Koalas, Kangaroos and Other Animals Who Need Help in Australia's Wildfires

Miami Zoo Renames Baby Koala 'Hope,' Donates $10,000 to Help Animals Devastated by Australia Wildfires