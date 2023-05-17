🔒 Insiders First: Mary Baer talks family time

As part of a special 'Thanks for 30 Years' podcast, Mary Baer and John Gaughan sat down with Tom Wills to discuss their incredible careers at WJXT-Channel 4.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At its core, WJXT-Channel 4 is a team of storytellers.

We tell your stories. Whether it’s a big election, a big Jaguars game or a regular person from a small neighborhood who needs help, we love to tell stories that affect people’s lives.

This time, we’re telling our own story. And every story has a beginning and end. For Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan and lead anchor Mary Baer, their story is ending at the end of May. But it’s the thirty chapters that we’re telling over the next couple of weeks.

Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan and lead anchor Mary Baer are retiring after 30 incredible years at WJXT-Channel 4. (WJXT)

Both of our cherished team members sat down with Tom Wills to discuss their time at The Local Station and what they plan to do next. The “Thanks 4 Thirty Years” podcast will be released Monday, May 22 on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.

As a News4JAX Insider, we are giving you a sneak peek at some of the memories and stories they’ve been a part of for the past 30 years. Click the video above to hear Mary talk about spending more time with her family. And come back all week for more by going to News4JAX.com/insider.