🎨🖍️ Art, who goes there? Color us crazy about National Coloring Book Day

Print and color in the Channel 4 logo to celebrate National Coloring Book Day on August 2.

Let’s start this newsletter off with a little fun.

Today is National Coloring Book Day. Don’t worry, I didn’t know it existed, either, until after noon today. But if you are a big kid who is artistically inclined or know a real kid who loves to color, right-click the image below, save it to your computer and print it out.

We’d love to see how it turned out on SnapJAX.

Print and color in the Channel 4 logo to celebrate National Coloring Book Day on August 2. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

Now, to the business at hand.

The back-to-school rush has begun. Brantley and Camden Counties were the first to hear the bell ring this morning and most students in our area return to class by the end of next week. To keep up with everything you need to know to get your child back on their routine, click this Back-To-School image for our special section.

(Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

But wait, there’s more...

I’ve heard Jacksonville referred to as “The capital of South Georgia.” Well, tomorrow is National Georgia Day and for all of our Insiders who reside in our area (okay, even Florida residents can take part), we offer:

And a couple of reminders, please don’t forget to:

That’s all for this newsletter, Insiders. If you or someone you know is a big NASCAR fan, check back on Friday when we’ll announce a contest to win tickets to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 later this month!

- Josh Beauchamp, News4JAX Audience Development Director