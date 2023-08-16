77º
🔒 Insiders Only: Win two tickets to Jaguars preseason game

Insiders can win a pair of tickets to each Jaguars game at EverBank Stadium this season

Josh Beauchamp, Audience Development Director

A News4JAX Insider can enter to win a pair of tickets to the Jaguars preseason game vs. the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars football is back and for the second straight season, News4JAX is sending one Insider to each home game this year at the newly renamed EverBank Stadium.

The first game is the Jags’ lone preseason home contest against inter-state rival, the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.

🐆 🏈 News4JAGS: Latest Jaguars headlines | 📸 Share your Jaguars love on SnapJAX | 📨 News4JAGS newsletter

You must be a News4JAX Insider to enter and win. To enter, fill out the form below and a winner will be selected by a random draw. The sweepstakes runs from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 until 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 8 a.m. on The Morning Show. The winner will be contacted by phone and email.

This photo shows the view you’ll be enjoying during the game!

This is the view a News4JAX Insider will have when they win a pair of tickets to see the Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. (SeatGeek.com)

Enter the News4JAX Insider Jaguars Tickets Sweepstakes Here ⬇️

