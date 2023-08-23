86º
Fletcher Harley wins the Insider Jaguars Tickets Sweepstakes!

Josh Beauchamp, Audience Development Director

Fletcher Harley, who won our Jaguars Tickets Insider Sweepstakes, shared some photos showing us just how a big a fan he is of the team! (Photos provided)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With more than 3,100 entries, Fletcher Harley beat the odds to become the first Insider Jaguars Tickets Sweepstakes winner of the 2023 season.

Fletcher -- an avid Jags fan -- let out a big “DUUUVAL!” on the phone when we called him Wednesday morning with the good news.

Fletcher gets two tickets to see the Jaguars in the only home preseason game of the year on Saturday, Aug. 26 against interstate rival Miami. He said he can’t wait to cheer on the team.

Personally, we hope he wears his Trevor Lawrence socks to the game for good luck!

Fletcher Harley is eager to cheer on the Jags after winning our Insider ticket sweepstakes. (Photo provided)

News4JAX Insiders will have the chance to enter the sweepstakes all season long to claim two tickets to each Jaguars home game at EverBank Stadium.

This year’s schedule includes:

DateTimeOpponent
Sunday, Sept. 171:00 p.m.Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, Sept. 241:00 p.m.Houston Texans
Sunday, Oct. 151:00 p.m.Indianapolis Colts
Sunday, Nov. 121:00 p.m.San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, Nov. 191:00 p.m.Tennessee Titans
Monday, Dec. 48:15 p.m.Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, Dec. 171:00 p.m.Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, Dec. 311:00 p.m.Carolina Panthers

You must be a News4JAX Insider to enter. If you’re not an Insider, go to www.News4JAX.com/insider to sign up. You just need your email address.

