Puppy love: Post your pup’s pics on SnapJAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – National Dog Day, observed on Aug. 26, is a delightful celebration of our furry companions and a testament to their unwavering loyalty, love, and companionship.

This day honors not only the joy and happiness dogs bring to our lives but also raises awareness about the importance of responsible pet ownership and animal welfare.

It’s an opportunity to pamper and spoil our four-legged friends -- like we needed an excuse? -- while also advocating for the adoption of shelter dogs in need of loving homes.

From service dogs to beloved family pets, National Dog Day is a time to recognize and cherish the invaluable bond we share with these incredible animals.

