Corkie Reid wins tickets to see the Jaguars vs. Houston game!

A News4JAX Insider can win a pair of tickets to see the Jaguars host the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With more than 2,200 entries, Corkie Reid emerged as the winner of the News4JAX Insider Jaguars Tickets Sweepstakes, securing two tickets to see the Jaguars square off against the Texans on Sunday, September 24.

The exciting news was delivered to Corkie Wednesday morning via a surprise phone call, leaving her in sheer disbelief. With unbridled joy, she exclaimed, “Really? Are you serious? I can’t believe it!” Indeed, her excitement mirrored that of countless Jaguars fans who aspire to witness their favorite team in action.

All season long, News4JAX Insiders will have the chance to enter the sweepstakes, offering an unrivaled chance to claim two prized tickets for every Jaguars home game.

As the NFL season continues to unfold, News4JAX Insiders can anticipate more chances to enter the sweepstakes and secure their spots in the stadium’s roaring stands. With the Jacksonville Jaguars’ schedule brimming with electrifying matchups, the remainder of this year promises an array of thrilling encounters for fans to experience. Some of the upcoming games include:

Date Time Opponent Sunday, Sept. 17 1:00 p.m. Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24 1:00 p.m. Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 15 1:00 p.m. Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Nov. 12 1:00 p.m. San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Nov. 19 1:00 p.m. Tennessee Titans Monday, Dec. 4 8:15 p.m. Cincinnati Bengals

With these exciting contests and many more on the horizon, News4JAX Insiders have an action-packed season of football to look forward to. The News4JAX Insider Jaguar Sweepstakes stands as a testament to the station’s commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences to its loyal viewers and dedicated Jacksonville Jaguars supporters. So, keep those entries coming, because your chance to be a part of the Jaguars’ journey is just a click away!

Remember, you must be a News4JAX Insider to enter. If you’re not an Insider, go to www.News4JAX.com/insider to sign up. We just need your email address!