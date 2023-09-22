🔒Win Tickets to an Aaron Lewis Concert, Rock the Box 3

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Aaron Lewis, best known as the lead vocalist of the band Staind, will headline the Rock the Box 3 Concert, presented by St. Michael’s Soldiers.

We are giving our News4JAX Insiders a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the concert. You must be an Insider to enter and win. Fill out the form below during the entry period between Friday, Sept. 22, and Monday, Sept. 29. A winner will be announced on-air during The Morning Show on Channel 4.

Concert ticket prices start at $89.99+, but 2 free tickets are available to troops, veterans, hospital workers, first responders, teachers, and linemen. The show starts at 7:30 p.m and the opening act will be Joshua Henry.

For more information about the concert, go to: https://thcenter.org/jacksonville-upcoming-events/concerts-and-comedies/rock-the-box-3/.

Enter the News4JAX Insider Rock the Box 3 Concert Sweepstakes🎫⬇️