🔒Carve Out Your Evening, Win a Family 4-Pack to Great Pumpkin LumiNights! 🎃

The glow is growing, and excitement is mounting as News4JAX Insiders are given an exclusive opportunity to win a Family 4-Pack to Wild Adventures’ “Great Pumpkin LumiNights.” This thrilling event, set to run on weekends from September 22 through October 29, promises to be a spectacular adventure for the whole family.
The “Great Pumpkin LumiNights” event at Wild Adventures transforms the park into a mesmerizing wonderland of jack-o’-lanterns. Families will have the chance to explore a jungle of intricately carved pumpkins, including the brand-new LumiNights Legends Pumpkin Gallery. This gallery features pumpkins carved with the faces of famous Georgians, adding a unique touch to the Halloween festivities.
But that’s not all – for those who crave the flavors of fall, America’s biggest Pumpkin Spice Festival is making its return. Guests can indulge in a wide range of pumpkin-flavored treats while enjoying all the event has to offer.
Thrill-seekers won’t be disappointed either, as the event includes access to family-favorite rides, allowing you to soar through the skies with excitement. And don’t forget to get creative and paint your very own pumpkin pal to take home as a cherished souvenir.
