QUINCY, Fla. - Show me whatcha workin' with!

A video of a Florida boy catching his biggest bass yet has gone viral.

Velt Cooper from Quincy, Florida, said his son, Kemari, caught his personal best bass off a "black trick worm" lure on Sunday.

Kemari was so excited and squealed with joy when he reeled in the seven pounder!

He places the bass back in the water, rubs its scales and tells the fish to grow bigger!

This kid has a heart of gold!

