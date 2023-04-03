JSO pays tribute to 64 fallen officers at Police Memorial Day observance event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Fraternal Order of Police are hosting a Police Memorial Day observance event Monday night as a tribute to fallen officers.

JSO and FOP Lodge 5-30 will recognize the lives of 64 fallen officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for the Jacksonville community.

The service, which begins at 8 p.m., will include a candlelight vigil and will be held at the Fallen Officers Memorial Wall on A. Philip Randolph Boulevard.

Survivors, family, friends and colleagues will be in attendance.