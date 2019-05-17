Jacksonville's top 5 bookstores to visit now

Looking to explore the top bookstores in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bookstores in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for bookstores.

1. Chamblin Bookmine

Photo: kim w./Yelp

Topping the list is Chamblin Bookmine. Located at 4551 Roosevelt Blvd. in Westside, the bookstore is the highest rated bookstore in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 101 reviews on Yelp.

2. Black Sheep Books

Photo: gabriel n./Yelp

Next up is Black Sheep Books, situated at 9735 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite #20. With five stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, the bookstore has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Barnes & Noble Booksellers

Photo: emy b./Yelp

Barnes & Noble Booksellers, located at 11112 San Jose Blvd., Suite #8, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the chain bookstore, which offers newspapers and magazines and more, 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews.

4. Barnes & Noble Booksellers

Photo: ariel n./Yelp

Barnes & Noble Booksellers, a chain bookstore that offers newspapers and magazines and more in Southside, is another go-to, with four stars out of 39 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10280 Midtown Parkway to see for yourself.

5. 2nd & Charles

Photo: michael m./Yelp

Over in Southside, check out 2nd & Charles, which has earned four stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp. You can find the used bookstore, which offers music and DVDs and more, at 4972 Town Center Parkway, Suite #100.

