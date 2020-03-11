Drowning in debt? Stop credit card spending

For some adults, one of the most terrifying things is opening a very high credit card bill.

Shoes, clothes, furniture -- so many things to buy now and pay later, all with a swipe of your card.

But how long does it take to pay off all of those purchases?

Credit card holders carry an average revolving balance of more than $6,500 on their credit cards. So how can you stop the spending before it gets out of control?

Don’t fret, here are some ways you can kick your credit cards to the curb until you pay off your debt.

One way is to make online shopping inconvenient. Opt out of saving your credit information for online stores. The extra step of putting your credit card in every time can slow you down just enough to question whether you need the item.

Also, think of cash as king. Carry a certain amount of cash so you know exactly how much you’re spending.

Questioning yourself before you make a purchase can ensure that you are not spending the money frivolously. Ask yourself if the item will add value to your life? And how long will it take you to pay it off?

To stop yourself from using your credit cards, you can also freeze them -- literally. Put them in a cup of water in the freezer. Now, when you really want something badly enough, you will have to wait until your card has thawed out.