Groupon extends offers for customers impacted by coronavirus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Groupon has announced the company is taking to steps to give flexibility to its customers in the wake of closures and cancellations due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In an email sent by Groupon CEO Rich Williams, he stated the company is taking some important steps.

For eligible deals, the company is extending expiration dates for existing Groupons for up to one year. Groupon will notify customers if those dates are extended further.

Williams also said if a deal, trip, concert or event is canceled, the company’s customer support team will proactively reach out to assist customers.

If a customer receives an exchange or refund, Groupon will also give customers a promo code worth $10 toward a future Groupon. That promo will be good for a full year.

“At Groupon, our hearts go out to everyone affected by the coronavirus (COVID–19) pandemic, and we’re committed to doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our customers, employees and merchants,” Williams said.

Groupon customers with questions about its exchange and refund policies or anything else, go to groupon.com/support.

The company asks those with questions about whether a merchant is open to contact that business directly.