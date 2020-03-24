Need toilet paper? This local business wants to help with that

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As we hunker down into self-quarantine, many of us are finding certain necessary products hard to find.

A local business aims to fill that void by selling its overstock product to the public.

Businesses and families can purchase regular or jumbo rolls of toilet paper and other paper products from Threez Company Supplies.

They have their own private label brand called Blissful Paper Products.

The co-owner said seeing shelves wiped out at stores made them want to open up their supply to the public to help out.

They have taken steps to ensure social distancing is prioritized. Only one customer is allowed in the store at a time and they are only accepting debit and credit cards.

For more on the company’s efforts, watch the video above and go to 3zsupply.com.