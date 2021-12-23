Don’t put all boxed wines in the same box. Here are some with real taste.

Boxed wine may get a bad rap, but not all of them should.

Boxed wine may get a bad rap, but not all of them should. In fact, Consumer Reports taste testers poured, swirled, and sipped nearly a dozen different ones and found some were not only tasty but budget-friendly too.

“Boxed wine can be half as expensive as wine in a bottle which makes it a smart choice for parties,” said Consumer Reports Editor Angela Lashbrook.

Lashbrook and other Consumer Reports testers brushed up on their tasting skills, spoke to industry experts, hosted wine tastings in their homes and smelled and sipped their way through 11 different boxed wines.

“So, we looked for how rich and fragrant the wine was before tasting,” explained Lashbrook. “Then we wrote down any flavors we noticed, as well as how balanced the wine was, how complex it was, brightness, and depth. We also took note of the wine’s finish.”

As with any respectable wine tasting, there were some disagreements.

“My personal favorite was actually the one that nobody else liked, which was the ‘Jenny and Francois’ Chardonnay,” Lashbrook said.

Many tasters found this Chardonnay sharp and almost metallic. However, Lashbrook says if you prefer minerally, dry whites, it may be worth a try.

More often the tasters enjoyed the wines and said they would buy them.

Among the favorites:

The Chateau du Chatelard Beaujolais 2018 from Wineberry starting at $40. They said its pretty packaging is perfect for a party.

Equally favored is the light-bodied Pinot Noir 2019 from Black Box starting at $20. One tester described the taste as “fancy!”

Black Box also earned a best white wine pick with the Sauvignon Blanc starting at $20. Its notes of grapefruit, tropical fruits and green apple will appeal to almost any casual wine drinker -- making it a great choice for a party.

In addition to costing less than most bottled wines, Consumer Reports says once opened, a box of wine can last longer than bottled wines. That means your leftovers won’t go to waste after the party is over.