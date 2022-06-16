Try these ways to boost productivity at work

The average person will spend 90 thousand hours at work over a lifetime. That’s a third of the total time you’re alive. But just how much work do you get done in a day?

A recent study found the average office worker is productive for less than three hours a day!

To up your productivity, stop multitasking. Research suggests multitaskers are slower at completing tasks than non-multitaskers.

Next, track and limit your time. Only 17% of people are able to accurately estimate the passage of time. A tool like Rescue Time can help track exactly how much time you spend on social media, email, word processing, and apps. Implement the two-minute rule. Finding and immediately completing tasks that take two minutes or less actually saves time.

And take care of the biggest tasks when you’re most alert. There’s no set schedule that works for everyone.

Another way to stay more productive, turn off your notifications. Instead, build in time to check email and messages. And just say no to meetings. The average office worker spends over 31 hours each month in unproductive meetings and if you absolutely have to have a meeting, there’s some evidence that standing can result in increased group involvement.

One more thing, don’t forget to take regular breaks. It will help you maintain a constant level of performance. And according to a study in the journal of occupational and environmental medicine, adding some exercise into those breaks will help improve focus.

Also, your surroundings count. Some research shows outfitting an office with aesthetically pleasing elements like plants and photos can increase productivity by up to 15%.