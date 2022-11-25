Consumer Reports: Gifts that go the extra mile for the drivers in your life

They might not be the flashiest gifts, but chances are they will be used and appreciated. We’re talking about car-related gifts for drivers. And who better to recommend some winners that go the extra mile than the car experts at Consumer Reports?

Here’s what they want or would buy for the car enthusiast in their life.

A great gift is a headlight restoration kit. The product is easy to apply and can restore nighttime visibility.

Consider tickets or coupons to a local car wash if you live in a snowy area. Keeping all that salt off the paint will help protect it. And washing the underside will keep everything underneath clean and free of corrosion.

A really nice thing to get is a battery maintainer. It makes sure that your battery doesn’t go dead if you don’t drive much these days. And when you do need your car, it’ll start right up.

Or how about a set of good floor mats? WeatherTech floor mats are molded to your specific vehicle. They keep the mud and dirt out, and make your car easier to clean.

An emergency roadside assistance kit is another good gift for yourself or others. You never know where you’re going to be when you might need it, so it’s good to keep it in your car.

A tire pressure gauge is something else that’s good to have on hand. A small digital one bought at a hardware store will be easy to use. It allows you to check your tire pressure monthly like you’re supposed to.

And for the person who’s tough to shop for, a music service subscription for when they’re working on their car or driving it is the perfect accompaniment.

If you want to tell your favorite driver that you really care and want to keep them from getting stranded on the side of the road, basic roadside assistance plans start around $60 for the first year. They usually include four to five service requests per year.