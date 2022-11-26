‘Instead of competition, we can have a community’: Local business owners grateful for Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is a chance to spotlight mom-and-pop restaurants and shops around the area who are hoping to see a spike in sales for the holiday season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Between Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday coming up soon, local businesses are also getting a piece of the action.

Small Business Saturday is a chance to spotlight mom-and-pop restaurants and shops around the area that are hoping to see a spike in sales for the holiday season.

Riverside Arts Market was filled to the brim on Saturday as small business owners from near and far came out to share their creations and works of art.

“It fills my heart to see people coming out in droves and supporting local businesses like the artists we have around here, the different chefs, the coffee people,” small business owner Stephen Ezell said.

Ezell said the pandemic shutdown put the brakes on the opening of his own coffee shop, so getting the support at RAM means everything.

“I think that it’s making all of the boats rise with the tide if you will,” Ezell said.

Small Business Saturday was celebrated throughout the region with events in Starke, Fernandina Beach, San Marco and Downtown Jacksonville.

Zephra Williams has her own jewelry business and said when you give back to small businesses, you give back to the whole community.

Zephra Williams has her own jewelry business and said when you give back to small businesses, you give back to the whole community. (WJXT)

“The food, the art, it’s what gives the community its heart,” Williams said. “So, whether you’re a buyer or a seller, it just creates that connection.”

In the River City, shoppers could even be part of a scavenger hunt. All they had to do was download the Eventzee app and start scanning QR codes for a chance to win prizes.

But for many, the real prize is helping each other succeed.

“Instead of competition, we can have a community,” Ezell said. “Seeing all of these people spending money at these different businesses is heartwarming.”

Helping neighbors make their dreams come true by giving their businesses the support to thrive.