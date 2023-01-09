Consumer Reports: Items on sale in January to keep you on track with your New Year’s goals

Consumer Reports says the foldable treadmill scores excellent in its ergonomics tests for belt size, footrail and handgrip design.

If you feel like some of your 2023 resolutions have already started to go by the wayside, don’t fret just yet. Consumer Reports found some deals this month that will help you reach your goals and save you money.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top-tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount. From big items like treadmills and ellipticals to smaller ones like smartwatches and fitness trackers, January is a great time to find savings on things that will help jumpstart the new year right.

“Because January follows two months of heavy holiday sales, discounts tend to be a bit sparser overall. However, we typically do see deals on health, fitness, and other resolution-related products,” said Consumer Reports Shopping Editor Samantha Gordon.

Treadmill

Make an investment for your cardio with a new treadmill and save about $300. The Bowflex Treadmill 10 is as low as $1,699 at Best Buy. (Orig. Price $1,999.99)

Consumer Reports says the foldable treadmill scores excellent in its ergonomics tests for belt size, footrail and handgrip design.

Elliptical

If you prefer a lower-impact home workout, Consumer Reports found the Schwinn Elliptical for as low as $899 at Amazon – a nearly $400 savings. (Orig. Price $1,299)

The low-cost elliptical includes heart-rate programs that adjust exercise intensity based on a target heart rate.

Fitness tracker

If you need some help keeping yourself accountable, a new fitness tracker might help. With savings up to $70, the Garmin Forerunner 35 is as low as $99 at Amazon and Walmart. (Orig. Price $131.99 - $169.99)

This watch-based fitness tracker has real-time heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and calories burned.

Smartwatch

For even more features, step up to a smartwatch. Save about $80 with the Apple Watch SE -- as low as $199 at Walmart. (Orig. Price $279)

Consumer Reports says opting for an older model like this one is a great way to get an Apple watch for less.

Digital scale

Save some money while tracking your weight-loss progress with a new digital scale. The Withings Body Bathroom Scale is as low as $47.96 at Amazon. (Orig. Price $59.99)

This scale measures in .1-pound increments and has Bluetooth connectivity to tracking apps.

Other products on sale in January

Consumer Reports says you can expect other top-tested items to be on sale in January, including bedding, soundbars and wireless routers.

If you are looking for bigger purchases like mattresses and large appliances, Consumer Reports says to keep an eye out for sales around the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.