Jacksonville Humane Society hosting career fair hiring event March 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Want to work with dogs and cats all day? If that sounds like your dream job, the Jacksonville Humane Society wants you to mark your calendar for March 8.

JHS is hosting its first-ever career fair hiring event from 4-7 p.m. on March 8 at its facility at 8464 Beach Blvd.

The shelter is looking to hire adoption counselors, pet help counselors, veterinary technicians, and animal care and enrichment attendants.

During the Career Fair, community members can visit JHS, learn about different departments within the shelter, apply and interview for roles in one condensed process.

“We are thrilled to host our first-ever Career Fair and encourage people to explore career opportunities at JHS. Entry-level positions do not require experience, and JHS provides training with an opportunity to grow,” said JHS CEO Denise Deisler. “We are committed to empowering our team with a culture grounded in diversity, open-mindedness, trust, respect, and appreciation. We encourage anyone looking to develop their career and make a difference in our community to come by!”

JHS provides on-the-job training and encourages everyone to apply. Positions start at $15 an hour. Those interested should bring a resume and be prepared to interview.

For more information about JHS’s upcoming Career Fair, visit jaxhumane.org or call 904-725-8766.