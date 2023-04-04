Impersonation scams: How to make sure the person contacting you is legit

The Federal Trade Commission said according to its latest data, impersonation scams were the top reported scam in 2022.

So how can you make sure the person calling you claiming to be the IRS is really the IRS and not an impersonator?

First, know how these impersonation scams usually work.

According to the FTC, someone may call, tell you they’re from a government agency, and say you owe taxes or a fine. Or they may pretend to be a family member or friend in trouble, who needs money right away. They may pose as someone from a tech support company and claim there’s a problem with your computer. Or pretend they’re a love interest who needs an expensive medical procedure.

No matter who they claim to be, the common theme is they’re not who they say they are, and what they really want is your money or personal information.

The FTC has this advice for how to avoid impersonators:

Don’t give your personal or financial information to anyone who contacts you out of the blue . Government agencies won’t call, email, text, or message you on social media to ask for personal information, like your Social Security or bank account numbers.

Know how scammers tell you to pay. Never pay anyone who insists you pay with cryptocurrency, a wire transfer service like Western Union or MoneyGram, or a gift card.

Don’t trust your caller ID. Your caller ID might show an actual government agency or company’s name or phone number. But caller ID can be faked. It could be anyone calling from anywhere in the world.

Don’t click on links in unexpected emails or text messages. And never give remote access to your computer to anyone who contacts you unexpectedly.

Come across an impersonation scam? Report it to the FTC: ReportFraud.ftc.gov.