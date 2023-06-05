You’re likely doing your laundry all wrong! How to save loads -- and money

We hate to break it to you but you've likely been doing laundry all wrong!

You may be spending too much time in the laundry room — and it could mean you are wasting your money. From towels to khakis to comforters, we found out the truth about just how often you really need to wash your stuff from the laundry expert at Consumer Reports. And we hate to break it to you but you’ve likely been doing laundry all wrong!

The average family does about 300 loads of laundry per year — that’s about five loads every week! Yes, things with stains, sweat, dirt and anything that doesn’t pass the sniff test are thrown into the wash. But Consumer Reports Laundry Expert Rich Handel said it’s the other everyday items you may be washing more often than you need to — or maybe not enough.

It’s not necessary to wash your comforter every single week -- unless your pet sleeps on the bed. (Provided by Consumer Reports)

Item-by-item: How often to wash

Let’s start with your bedding. Handel said it’s not necessary to wash your comforter every single week — unless your pet sleeps on the bed. If that’s the case, he says every three weeks will do the job. But don’t go too much longer. Things we can’t see can accumulate, like dust mites, bacteria, and dead skin cells that can trigger allergies and skin irritation.

CONSUMER REPORTS: How to wash a comforter

Sheets are another matter. Handel said you do need to wash them every five to seven days — sooner if you or someone is sick.

When it comes to towels, and fears they could become dank and moldy, there’s a simple fix so you don’t have to wash it after every use.

“Don’t throw it on the floor. Hang it up. If you allow it to dry in between, you won’t have to wash it as often. We generally suggest three to five days,” said Handel.

But underwear, socks, T-shirts, and especially gym clothes should be washed after each use.

“And don’t bunch them up in a bag and leave them there. It’ll become a science experiment,” Handel warned.

According to the American Cleaning Institute (ACI), bras can be worn two or three times before washing. And if you give your bra a rest day in between wearing, it will give the elastic a chance to regain its shape.

But as for your bathing suits, ACI says wash after every wear.

But you can save some time and money when it comes to washing your pajamas. ACI says you can wear them three or four times. If you shower before you go to bed, you may get a few more nights out of them before it’s time to toss them in the washing machine.

What about khakis and dress shirts? Handel says unless stained or sweaty — or you don’t wear undergarments — save yourself the trouble and wash them after wearing them three times. And if it’s a pair of jeans — he says you may be able to wear them even longer without washing.

And don’t forget — how you sort your laundry is key. Consumer Reports recommends washing heavily soiled items separately from lightly soiled ones, separating whites from colors, and treating stains before you throw them in the wash.

Top-tested detergent

To get those stains out, use those tested by Consumer Reports. Tide Plus Ultra Stain Release, Tide Oxi, and Persil Pro Clean Stain Fighter earn top spots. These detergents tackled dirt and body oil, as well as tougher stains like grass and blood.

Consumer Reports say if tough stains aren’t a routine occurrence in your home and you’re looking for better value, consider Kirkland signature Ultra Clean Liquid from Costco.

Whichever detergent you choose, don’t overdo it.

