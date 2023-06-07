From grads to dads: What to buy in June to celebrate the ones you love

If your dad is a DIY-er, get him something he can use for jobs big and small.

With graduation season underway and Father’s Day almost here, Consumer Reports says June is a great month to save big on the items that’ll help you celebrate the ones you love.

“In the beginning of June, you might still see ongoing Memorial Day sales on things like dishwashers, blenders, and mattresses, and with Father’s Day coming up on June 18, start looking for discounts on things like tech items and power tools,” said Consumer Reports Shopping Editor Samantha Gordon.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top-tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount and found June is the best time to buy a variety of items.

Drill

If your dad is a DIY-er, get him something he can use for jobs big and small. The DeWalt (DCD701F2) Cordless Drill is as low as $105.70 at Amazon (Orig. Price $159). Consumer Reports says the cordless model is very powerful and capable of driving even the largest screws.

Jogging stroller

For new dads who still want to work out, what about a jogging stroller? The Thule Urban Glide 2 is as low as $549.95 at Nordstrom and Pottery Barn Kids. Consumer Reports says it’s easy to maneuver and features a handbrake for better control when jogging.

Smartwatch

If you need a gift for a recent graduate who likes to geek out on tech, why not get them a new smartwatch? The Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS (1st Gen) is as low as $149 at Walmart (Orig. Price $279). Consumer Reports says the first-generation Apple Watch did great in its tests, and if you’re okay with foregoing the latest and greatest features on newer models, you can enjoy these big savings.

Blender

An item that will satisfy all inside the kitchen: the Vitamix One. It’s as low as $149.95 at Wayfair (Orig. Price $249.99). Consumer Reports says the blender aced its tests in making smoothies and frozen desserts.

Other June deals

Looking for something else on sale this month? Consumer Reports says insect repellants, pressure washers, smart speakers, string trimmers and sunscreens are items that typically go on deep discount in June.