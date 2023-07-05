Ready to make a power play? The Powerball Jackpot is now worth estimated $546M

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Powerball Jackpot is at more than half a billion dollars with the next drawing set for Wednesday night.

The prize is an estimated $546 million.

The last person to win the Powerball Jackpot was from Ohio back on April 19.

That means there have been 32 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

With the prize being set at an estimated $546 million currently, there are a couple of different options for the lucky person to collect their earnings if they win.

They can decide to take a lump sum payment of about $282 million before taxes or they can get the full amount before taxes in an annuity arrangement.

The winner would receive an immediate payment and then would get 29 installments once a year. They would increase by 5% each year.

We know $546 million is a lot of money. Here are some things you could buy even after the taxes are taken out:

In a humanitarian effort, someone can buy more than 71,000 wells through the Water Wells for Africa program. Each well serves at least 2,000 people who would have clean drinking water. One well costs about $7,000 to build through the program.

Thinking of that dream car? You can buy at least 100 Lamborghinis and 27 private helicopters.

Then if you just need to get away from everyone, you would be able to go to one of the 4,000 private islands you would be able to buy, similar to the luxurious ones in Fiji.

The largest Powerball Jackpot prize was a little more than $2 billion with someone from California winning in November 2022.

It costs $2 a ticket for the Powerball.

The next drawing is on Wednesday at 10:59 p.m.