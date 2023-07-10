Florida gas prices go up 20 cents in the last week, AAA report says

Florida gas prices suddenly increased an average of 20 cents per gallon last week, according to AAA.

The increase snapped a 22-day streak of declines, that sent the state average to $3.26 per gallon -- the lowest daily average price since March, AAA said.

Sunday’s state average was $3.46 per gallon. That’s what drivers paid four weeks ago. However, Sunday’s state average remains well below this year’s high of $3.72 per gallon.

The cheapest gas in Jacksonville, as of Monday, is the Shell on Kernan Boulevard South for $3.02 per gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

“Last week’s jump at the pump came immediately after Independence Day, when AAA forecast a record number of Floridians would take a road trip for the holiday,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. “Fortunately, oil prices remain low. Unless that changes this week, the upward pressure on gas prices should ease soon.”

On the Fourth of July, Florida gas prices averaged $3.26 per gallon, which was $1.28 per gallon less than last year’s holiday, according to AAA. Regardless, it was the 2nd-most expensive Independence Day at the pump in a decade.

Since Labor Day, Florida gas prices have averaged $3.38 per gallon.