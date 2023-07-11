How to protect yourself from Prime Day delivery scams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’ve been shopping those Amazon Prime Deals or deals by other retailers, you are no doubt anxiously waiting for your packages to arrive. But you’re not the only one.

Scammers are well aware that those packages are being delivered, but there are ways to protect yourself.

Fake delivery text messages were one of the top scams reported to the Federal Trade Commission last year.

This is how it works:

A scammer sends you a text that appears to be from Amazon, FedEx, UPS, or the post office.

It says your delivery needs to be “Scheduled” and gives you a link to follow.

It’s likely a scammer phishing for your banking information.

As a general rule of thumb, never click on links in texts or emails if you can’t confirm who sent them.

If you do want to track your package, go directly to Amazon and click on the “Orders” tab. It will give you a timeline of when you can expect the delivery.

Also, if you receive a fake text, report it at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/.