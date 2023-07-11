80º

LIVE

Money

How to protect yourself from Prime Day delivery scams

Bruce Hamilton, The Morning Show anchor

Tags: Money, Amazon Prime Day, Prime Day, Morning Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’ve been shopping those Amazon Prime Deals or deals by other retailers, you are no doubt anxiously waiting for your packages to arrive. But you’re not the only one.

Scammers are well aware that those packages are being delivered, but there are ways to protect yourself.

Fake delivery text messages were one of the top scams reported to the Federal Trade Commission last year.

This is how it works:

  • A scammer sends you a text that appears to be from Amazon, FedEx, UPS, or the post office.
  • It says your delivery needs to be “Scheduled” and gives you a link to follow.
  • It’s likely a scammer phishing for your banking information.
  • As a general rule of thumb, never click on links in texts or emails if you can’t confirm who sent them.

If you do want to track your package, go directly to Amazon and click on the “Orders” tab. It will give you a timeline of when you can expect the delivery.

Also, if you receive a fake text, report it at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

This Emmy Award-winning television, radio and newspaper journalist has anchored The Morning Show for 18 years.

email

facebook

twitter