Halfway through hurricane season, Floridians have another chance to save on disaster prep supplies

2nd Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs Saturday through Sept. 8

Ashley Harding, Reporter/Weekend Anchor

Florida is halfway through hurricane season, and state leaders know it’s possible you might have used some of your hurricane supplies.

Even without a major storm hitting the state so far, you might have needed to dip into your stash for other reasons.

To help you with your mid-season resupply as we head into what is typically the more active part of the Atlantic hurricane season, lawmakers approved a second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. This one runs from Saturday through Friday, Sept. 8.

The tax-exempt holiday includes standard hurricane prep items from first aid kits, batteries and flashlights to paper towels, tarps and pet supplies.

As always, prices are a factor in determining an item’s eligibility. For example, laundry detergent, soaps, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, sunblock, trash bags, etc. are included in the savings if they’re $30 or less.

Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday (WJXT)

Savings are also available for radios, batteries, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, tarp, and portable generators. Again, the price is a factor for eligibility.

Items specifically geared toward four-legged family members are included, for example:

  • Dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case for $10 or less
  • Manual can openers, litter pans, and disposable waste bags for $15 or less
  • Reusable ice, leashes, collars, muzzles, and pet pads for $20 or less

As a general reminder, people are advised to stock up on plenty of water, non-perishable foods, and necessary medications for all family members.

They should also have their insurance information and important documents readily accessible in the event of a storm.

To see the full list of items included, click here.

