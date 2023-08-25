Halfway through hurricane season, Floridians have another chance to save on disaster prep supplies

Florida is halfway through hurricane season, and state leaders know it’s possible you might have used some of your hurricane supplies.

Even without a major storm hitting the state so far, you might have needed to dip into your stash for other reasons.

To help you with your mid-season resupply as we head into what is typically the more active part of the Atlantic hurricane season, lawmakers approved a second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. This one runs from Saturday through Friday, Sept. 8.

The tax-exempt holiday includes standard hurricane prep items from first aid kits, batteries and flashlights to paper towels, tarps and pet supplies.

As always, prices are a factor in determining an item’s eligibility. For example, laundry detergent, soaps, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, sunblock, trash bags, etc. are included in the savings if they’re $30 or less.

Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday (WJXT)

Savings are also available for radios, batteries, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, tarp, and portable generators. Again, the price is a factor for eligibility.

Items specifically geared toward four-legged family members are included, for example:

Dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case for $10 or less

Manual can openers, litter pans, and disposable waste bags for $15 or less

Reusable ice, leashes, collars, muzzles, and pet pads for $20 or less

As a general reminder, people are advised to stock up on plenty of water, non-perishable foods, and necessary medications for all family members.

They should also have their insurance information and important documents readily accessible in the event of a storm.

To see the full list of items included, click here.