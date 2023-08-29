Consumer Reports: How to find a roadside assistance plan that works for you

There are a lot of options for roadside assistance and with everyone on a tight budget these days, the question is: What kind of coverage do you really need?

If you’re hitting the road for the long Labor Day Weekend, you need a plan for what you’ll do if you get a flat tire, run out of gas, or need a jump-start. Roadside assistance plans can often help get you out of a jam.

But there are a lot of options these days, and with everyone on a tight budget these days, the question is: What kind of coverage do you really need?

The experts at Consumer Reports say no matter where you get your roadside assistance coverage from, plans often include the basics like a tow or jump-start and help if you have a flat, run out of gas, or lock yourself out of your car. (Provided by Consumer Reports)

They’re sold by companies you’ve probably heard of: AAA, Better World Club and Good Sam.

“If you drive a lot, this kind of plan is the best because it has the most robust towing assistance setups, depending on which tier you choose,” said Consumer Reports Automotive Reporter Benjamin Preston. “And if you drive an older car, obviously there’s more of a chance that something could happen, and you might need a tow.”

If you drive a new car, it might come with a plan from the manufacturer. Typically, these cover the same period of time and miles as the manufacturer’s warranty. Be sure to read the plan carefully before you need it because what’s included can vary widely by manufacturer. Towing is generally included, but you need to know where that tow will take you.

“Typically, they’ll only take you to a dealership service department and that won’t do you any good outside of business hours if you need an emergency repair,” Preston warned.

CONSUMER REPORTS: How to choose a roadside assistance plan

That’s why Consumer Reports says it might be good to get an additional plan from another provider. Check your credit card or even your auto insurance policy—for example, if you’ve got a few drivers in your family and several cars, using coverage from your insurer can be a good deal. These plans can be added right to your insurance premium, just read the fine print to make sure you don’t risk a premium increase if you call for service.

“Credit card companies have programs that you don’t have to enroll in. You pay a flat fee per service,” Preston explained.

It may not be the best value, but Preston says their service saves you from paying full price for a tow.

Who to call for roadside assistance in Florida and Georgia (Provided by Consumer Reports)

Florida & Georgia roadside assistance

If you are driving through Florida and you break down or need help you can also call for Road Ranger assistance by dialing *FHP (*347).

If you are in Georgia, CHAMP can be reached for emergency assistance by dialing 511.

Don’t forget your emergency kit

For any road trip, you should have an emergency kit with you -- just in case. Here’s a quick checklist of what Consumer Reports suggests you have in it: