Many Americans already planning ahead for holiday spending, report finds

Two in five Americans are willing to spend less on food and gas now to have money for holiday gifts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We may only be about halfway through September, but the countdown to Christmas is already on.

There are just 97 days left to get your holiday shopping done, and a new report shows many Americans are already planning ahead.

According to a new report from Trustpilot, two in five Americans are willing to spend less on food and gas now to have money for holiday gifts.

The survey also showed one in three Americans are considering going into credit card debt to buy gifts, while another 41% percent are considering using buy now, pay later services.

To help you beat inflation and save all year long, consumer experts suggest that you start bookmarking your holiday wish list now and monitor those prices.

Keep in mind that some apps and websites, like Google Shopping, offer price comparison along with a price tracking option.

That way you can get notifications if the price drops and you know that you are getting the best deal.

It’s also a good idea to pay attention to shipping costs and take advantage of free shipping when you can.