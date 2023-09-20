Developer turning 3 Southside hotels once hot spots for crime into apartments: report

Zen Living on Cagle Road will be converted into the Elevate at Southside Apartments.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A developer plans to convert three Southside hotels that at one point became hot spots for crime into apartments, according to our news partner the Jacksonville Daily Record.

All three properties were bought in late 2022 by Elevate Commercial Group, which is based out of Dallas. The CEO told The Daily Record that the goal of the $29 million project is to provide affordable housing to people.

There will be 339 apartments -- mostly studio units -- and the average rent is expected to be around $1,000. Each property will have a new pool, fitness center and laundry appliances in each unit.

The Daily Record reported that Elevate Commercial Group is partnering with a Jacksonville-based company called Avant Construction Group to make this happen.

The former America’s Best Inn on Dix Ellis Trail will now be called Elevate at Baymeadows II and will have 110 apartments, including 107 studio units. Three are expected to be one-bedroom apartments.

Rendering of a studio apartment at Elevate at Baymeadows I. (Provided to Jacksonville Daily Record)

The America’s Best Inn is the same property where people were forced to move out with little notice in 2022.

RELATED: Deadline to vacate America’s Best Inn passes, but residents able to stay through weekend

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records showed there were 826 calls for service at the property since Jan. 1, 2021. Those included several calls for shootings, including a shooting that injured a 10-year-old girl.

The former America's Best Inn on Dix Ellis Trail will be called Elevate at Baymeadows II. (WJXT)

Across the street, the Day’s Inn on Dix Ellis Trail is being converted into Elevate at Baymeadows I with 107 apartments, again, most will be studio apartments.

There will be two one-bedroom apartments and a single two-bedroom apartment available.

About 15 minutes away from those locations, the former Zen Living and Day’s Inn on Cagle Road will be known as Elevate at Southside Apartments.

An artist's rendering of the Elevate at Southside apartments, the former Zen Living and Day’s Inn. (Provided to Jacksonville Daily Record)

There will be 124 apartments there with 122 studio units and two one-bedroom apartments.

There is a possibility the apartment properties will be ready for occupants by March 2024. '