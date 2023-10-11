Porch Pirate 101: Don’t let your Prime Day packages end up in the hands of thieves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Amazon Prime members are looking for steals during Prime Days this Tuesday and Wednesday, but when those packages are delivered to your doorstep, crooks will be looking to make some steals of their own.

Consumers are expected to spend as much as $10 billion during Prime Days, but thieves will strike with lightning speed to swipe those lightning deals if you’re not careful.

According to Security.org, 49 million Americans fell victim to Porch Pirates in the past year and had at least one package stolen.

There are some simple ways to keep those packages in your possession.

Use a video doorbell. Outdoor cameras will let you see who’s at your front door -- whether you’re home or not -- and talk with visitors. You will also get a notification on your phone when it detects motion.

Another option is allowing for garage access. Amazon Prime has an option for members that lets a vetted courier open your garage door, place packages inside and then close that garage door. The door is unlocked and locked with a one-time code. So, there is no need to share your personal garage code.

You can also place a locked mailbox on your porch to protect deliveries from thieves and weather. The mailbox can be bolted to the ground or weight can be added to keep it in place.

You might also choose to have that package delivered to the post office. USPS offers a range of post office box sizes to hold your mail and packages safely.

In many states, porch piracy is a felony. The crime is defined as taking three or more packages from three or more different addresses. If convicted, a porch pirate could be sentenced to up to five years in prison. A judge can also qualify the theft as a misdemeanor.

In Florida, the crime is classified by the value of items stolen. If $100 worth of items are stolen, it’s considered second-degree petty theft. If the value of an object is between, $100 and $300, it’s considered first-degree petty theft. And for $300 to $20,000 worth of stolen items, it’s a felony, which can lead to up to five years in prison.