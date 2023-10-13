5 things with expiration dates you might not know but should

We all know things like milk, medicine and even your car registration expires. But a closer look around your house and car will reveal that many potentially lifesaving items also have expiration dates.

1. Smoke detectors

Let’s start with smoke detectors. They help protect you and your family -- but only for about 10 years.

“Sensors can degrade over time, so you should look at the manufacture or expiration date to know when to replace it,” warned Consumer Reports Testing Expert John Galeotafiore.

2. Fire extinguishers

The same goes for fire extinguishers. They last about 12 years.

“That’s because over the years they can lose pressure. They can also have broken or missing parts. And they could also have corrosion,” Galeotafiore said.

After it expires, you can’t throw an extinguisher in the trash and place on the curb for pickup. Check with your local city or county for hazardous waste disposal locations.

For example, in Duval County, the city of Jacksonville has a facility located on Commonwealth Avenue. You can also check for upcoming mobile collection events. Here are direct links for hazardous disposal in other Northeast Florida counties:

Baker | Clay | Flagler | Nassau | Putnam | St. Johns

3. Car seats

You might be tempted to reuse a car seat or buy one used, but keep in mind they’re only good for six to 10 years to ensure that seats on the market are current with the latest safety features and standards. The materials they’re made of degrade over time, which could make them less safe.

Consumer Reports’ experts say any car seat that has been in a moderate or severe crash needs to be replaced -- no matter what the expiration date is.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA, offers car seat recommendations based on your child’s age, height and weight. It also gives guidance on rear and front-facing seats, installation, recalls, and more. You can find a direct link to that here.

4. Bike helmets

Just like car seats, the components that make up bike helmets can degrade over time. Consumer Reports’ experts recommend that you replace your bike helmet every five years.

But again, even if the expiration date is still good, Consumer Reports says any bike helmet that’s in a crash should be replaced. There could be damage that you don’t see that could jeopardize safety.

5. Sunscreen

If you like to stock up on sunscreen when it’s on sale, you’ve got about three years to use it. After that, sunscreen starts to lose its sun protection powers. But the good news is that an open bottle of sunscreen doesn’t expire any faster than one that is unopened.