450K child bibs, loveys recalled because of choking hazard

Little Sleepies has recalled about 450,000 Sleepyhead Loveys and Bandana Bibs because the care instruction label can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled Sleepyhead Loveys and Bandana Bib away from children and remove the care instruction label to eliminate the hazard or, if consumers do not wish to remove the label, they can return the products using pre-paid shipping from the company for a full refund.

You can reach Little Sleepies online at www.littlesleepies.com/pages-recall or at www.littlesleepies.com and click on “Product Recall.” Consumers can also email Little Sleepies at hello@littlesleepies.com, or call toll-free at 866-330-3353 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.

The recall involves the Little Sleepies Sleepyhead Lovey and Bandana Bib. The recalled Sleepyhead Loveys are intended to be used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket. The recalled Bandana Bibs are intended to be worn by babies during mealtime to protect clothing, as well as for drooling or teething babies and toddlers. The products come in a variety of colors and patterns.

The products were sold online at www.littlesleepies.com and at boutique stores nationwide from February 2021 through September 2023 for between $12 and $48.

The company received two reports of care instruction labels becoming detached from the recalled Lovey. No injuries have been reported.