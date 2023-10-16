Countertop Nugget Ice Makers recalled because blades can break, leaving metal pieces in ice basket

About 8,800 Countertop Nugget Ice Makers have been recalled because of more than 250 reports that the metal blades have broken off, leaving metal pieces in the ice basket, which can pose a laceration hazard.

Consumers are warned to immediately stop using the product, which was sold on Amazon.com from January 2022 to July 2022. The cost was between $300-$400.

The recall involves Gevi Household Countertop Nugget Ice Makers with model number GIMN-1102 and a date code of before June 1, 2022. The model number and date code are listed on the product label on the back of the unit.

The ice makers are stainless steel with a white, black or blue exterior top and come with an ice basket, ‎ice scooper and a 1/4′' water inlet hose. They measure about 10 inches wide and 17 inches high.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the firm has received 263 reports of incidents of metal blades breaking off the auger and the broken blades then going into the ice basket. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should contact Far Success Trading Limited to receive a free replacement. The firm will provide instructions to disable your present ice maker, which should then be disposed of. Far Success Trading Limited is notifying all known purchasers directly. Consumers should send a photo of the product label on the back of their present ice maker to replacement@gevi.com or online at https://household.gevi.com/pages/replace or at https://household.gevi.com/ and click on “Recall Information” located on the home page for more information.

Far Success Trading can be reached toll-free at 855-992-2888 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.