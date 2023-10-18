Duval County School Board to choose semifinalists Wednesday from 10 applicants for superintendent position

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The list of people in the running to be the next leader of Duval County Public Schools will get shorter on Wednesday.

Ten people have applied for the job, and that list of names will be trimmed down Wednesday afternoon during a school board workshop at 2 p.m.

Everyone on the list has extensive backgrounds in education. Some are from Jacksonville and several either work for DCPS or did at some point in the past.

After the meeting, the Duval County School Board will release the names of the semifinalists for the position, which was left open when Dr. Diana Greene retired early amid turmoil in the district.

Here’s a look at the candidates:

Dr. Cheryl Proctor is the deputy superintendent for Portland Public Schools in Oregon.

Robert Cox is an administrator for Hillsborough County Public Schools in Tampa.

Dr. Michael Kemp is from Jacksonville and currently works for Clay County District Schools. He was the assistant superintendent for three years.

Scott Schneider is the current Chief of Schools for DCPS. He has been in that role since 2021. He is also a former principal.

Dr. Clifford Burns is the Superintendent of Schools at the Andover Regional School District in New Jersey.

Dr. Garrick Askew is the Assistant Superintendent of Operations for the Clarke County School District in Georgia.

Adam Taylor is currently a consultant for a research firm. He previously served as a superintendent for a school system in California.

Dr. Corwin Robinson is a retired U.S. Army Colonel who is currently a program administrator for the St. Tammany Parish School System in Louisiana.

Dr. Annie Cruez-Samuels is the dean of academic affairs at Keiser University in Daytona Beach where she is also a professor.

Dr. Marianne Simon is a regional superintendent for DCPS. She is also the Summer School coordinator and is a former elementary school principal.

In addition to choosing the semifinalists on Wednesday, the school board will also decide on interview questions for the candidates.

The semifinalists will have less than a week to respond to those questions with answers due Tuesday.

TIMELINE: Consultants tell Duval School Board new superintendent could start by Jan. 1, 2024

Then finalists will be interviewed in person in November.

The plan is to have a final decision by Nov. 21.

The school board aims to approve a contract at some point in December and have the new superintendent’s first day on the job in January.