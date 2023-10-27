Advice to keep out of debt while holiday shopping

Shoppers are expected to return to their traditional spending habits over the holidays, according to a new international survey.
The Council of Shopping Centers found more than 42% of shoppers plan to spend more this year than last -- and nearly 70% say they are more tempted to spend impulsively during the holiday season.
If you plan on hitting the stores, here are some ways to control your spending and avoid starting the new year in debt.
- Set a budget and plan out the items that you need.
- Track your spending. Devise a system that works best for you, whether it means keeping an envelope of cash or using a debit or credit card.
- Download retailer apps. Sometimes retailers will post exclusive deals and discounts.
- Join loyalty programs to sign up for savings.
- Shop early. Last-minute shopping can easily lead to overspending.
- Purchase gift cards. If you want to spend a set amount on a person, use a gift card.