Bill would give car owners ‘right to repair’ to save money

When your “check engine” light comes on, you might not know what’s wrong, but your automaker does -- and it doesn’t have to share that information with you. Consumer Reports warns that wireless technology allows automakers to be the gatekeeper of your car’s information.

But a bill filed by a Florida Congressman would change that, giving you the “right to repair.”

Organizations like Consumer Reports say customers need to be given information about their vehicles, so they have a choice on where to go for repairs. Leaders with the Auto Care Association say having options saves money.

“Through our research and surveys, we have conducted -- the cost of repair is on average 36% less in the independent aftermarket rather than the dealership,” explained Bill Hanvey, President and CEO of the Auto Care Association.

The REPAIR Act -- filed earlier this year by Rep. Neal Dunn, a Republican from Florida’s Panhandle -- would essentially give more power to vehicle owners, requiring vehicle manufacturers to provide owners with parts and data so they have more options for service and repairs.

The National Automobile Dealers Association, or NADA, opposes the “right to repair.” In a statement on its website, it says aftermarket companies, like repair shops, “…gain access to automakers’ proprietary information,” which it says can create “new privacy, vehicle security and safety risks.”

NADA highlights these points to oppose Dunn’s legislation:

This legislation undermines intellectual property rights. H.R. 906 compels auto and truck manufacturers to provide any “aftermarkets parts manufacturer” the information necessary “to produce or offer compatible aftermarket parts.” This unfairly promotes the interests of aftermarket companies by allowing aftermarket parts manufacturers to gain access to automakers’ proprietary information. This complete giveaway of proprietary information could then be used to facilitate reverse engineering of genuine, original auto and trucks parts, including safety-critical parts.

H.R. 906 is built on a faulty premise. The bill is apparently based on the premise that the information necessary to service and repair vehicles is not available to independent repair shops. However, information necessary to repair vehicles is already available to independent repair shops, which currently perform more than 70% of all non-warranty repairs.

H.R. 906 creates new privacy, vehicle security and safety risks. The bill would force manufacturers to release information which could create serious privacy, data security and vehicle safety risks. For example, the bill mandates that motor vehicle manufacturers provide all the “vehicle-generated” data unconditionally, which may include sensitive private information, to any person the vehicle owner has designated.

Consumer Reports disagrees.

“The security issue is kind of a red herring. Repair shops just need the data required to fix your car; they’re not rewriting the car’s software. What’s really dangerous is people driving unrepaired cars around because they can’t afford to take it to the manufacturer,” explained Justin Brookman, Director of Technology Policy for Consumer Reports.

NADA says that necessary information to repair vehicles is already available, but service techs tell Consumer Reports it’s not enough and is confusing.

Right now, the bill is still being considered in U.S. House committees.

The “right-to-repair” issue goes beyond cars. You can run into the same problems when trying to fix your electronics. But last week, Apple said it supported the White House’s push for a nationwide right-to-repair rule -- stating it would make parts, tools and documentation needed to fix its iPhones and computers available to independent repair shops and consumers across the country.

Right now, only a handful of states -- California, Colorado, Minnesota, and New York -- have their own version of “right to repair” laws in place.