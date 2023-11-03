UPS to hire over 300 workers in Northeast Florida during 2-day hiring blitz Friday & Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The peak season for delivery companies, like UPS, runs from Oct. 15 until mid-January as holiday packages increase demand.

To deal with that influx of deliveries, UPS is holding a two-day, statewide hiring blitz on Friday and Saturday.

People interested in grabbing a seasonal job can set up a time for a virtual interview and in some cases show up to a designated location for an in-person interview.

Yanina Hernandez Bynum, the human resources business partner director for UPS, said the company is hiring hundreds of workers between Friday and Saturday in Northeast Florida.

“Within the Jacksonville area, we will be hiring a little bit over 300 individuals throughout that area,” said Hernandez Bynum, who is based out of Orlando. “It is hectic just because there is a lot happening within a short period of time. But it is what we prepare for. It is what we do.”

None of the Jacksonville positions open will require an in-person interview. Those interviews will be done virtually over the next two days. Here’s the website for virtual interviews: https://www.jobs-ups.com/brownfriday.

UPS says interviews can be as quick as 20 minutes, with some people having a job offer by the end.

UPS holiday hiring blitz Friday and Saturday (WJXT)

Co-workers and spouses Amanda and Whitney Leedur understand the need for the hiring blitz as their workload amps up this time of year.

Whitney, a driver and package handler, is approaching nine years on the job with UPS.

“On a normal average day, I do around 200 stops,” Whitney said. “So you are looking at 250, 270, 280 [stops during peak season].”

Amanda, a pre-loader, originally started as a seasonal worker, which is the same position UPS is looking to fill currently.

“Sleep is the hardest thing,” Amanda said. “That is what I miss out on the most. I lack a lot of sleep during peak season. I feel like that also adds to a lot of stress.”

Amanda said she tries to consider her drivers when she loads the truck for the day.

“I try to get to know their route and know where they are going first so that I can load the trucks according to how they are going to deliver,” Amanda said. “I just feel like it is easier for the drivers.”

Whitney said last-minute ordering definitely makes deliveries more stressful during the holidays.

“It really helps if people get in there and give us ample time to get the packages. Once we get it, we push it out. We do not hold anything. We push it out so that it makes it at the time that we promised,” Whitney said.

UPS holiday hiring blitz Friday and Saturday (WJXT)

Hernandez Bynum said the hiring blitz for seasonal workers is only one part of making the holiday shipping season a success. The other aspect is encouraging people to get their packages shipped out early.

“It gives us an opportunity to make sure that we get those packages to the destinations on time,” Hernandez Bynum said. “That’s just the best advice I can give people. Do not wait until the last minute. The earlier you can start shopping, the better.”

Doing that will relieve pressure on workers like Whitney and Amanda.

On average, it takes them six hours to load three trucks. Then they have to empty those trucks throughout the greater Jacksonville area.

They have come up with a system that works best for them.

“I think the easiest thing is for me to go back there and find the packages for her,” Amanda said. “Usually when we are on a street, we get a couple of houses lined up. When we get to the street, we can park, and both of us can go out. For example, she can do the right side and I will do the left.”

The Leedurs consider themselves a dream team.

“We are both hard workers,” Amanda said. “I think that is super important. Neither of us are lazy. We are runners, we have really good work ethics.”

“Amanda and I are very fortunate to have the relationship that we have,” Whitney said. “The fact that she works with me kind of goes hand-in-hand. It is kind of perfect.”