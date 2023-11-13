More Millenials, Gen-Zers living with family, study finds

More Millennials and Gen Z-ers are living at home compared to older generations at the same age, according to a new study by RentCafe.com.

The study found that 47% of Millenials and 41% of Gen Z-ers think they will be living with other family members for at least another two years, while others believe it may be for a least a decade.

The study showed people who work in food services, construction, retail, and education are more likely to live in a multigenerational household.

The reasons varied but mainly boiled down to finances.

Most people responded by saying they want to save money on child care, utility bills or rent, and some say they are staying home to care for family.