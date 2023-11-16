Unpacking the do’s & don’ts to make your holiday flight more pleasant for everyone

Remember that you’re sharing a confined space with others, so keep your shoes on!

Flight delays, long security checks and jam-packed planes make flying hard enough. Add in rude, inconsiderate passengers, and it’s a recipe for disaster.

“They should behave as they should if they visit someone’s home,” said an airline passenger.

But being courteous can mean different things to different people.

To clear the air, Consumer Reports consulted with flight attendants and etiquette experts to come up with an essential guide of unspoken rules.

Middle seat armrests

It’s the question we all need the answer to — and now we have it. Middle-seat passengers should have access to both armrests.

“It’s the only real estate they own, so let them get the consolation prize!” said Margot Gilman with Consumer Reports.

Reclining seat

Another question we have: What about reclining? You certainly have the right to, but you should do one thing before you do.

“Make sure you’re not inconveniencing the person behind you, who may be tall. You can also politely ask if they mind if you recline,” suggested Gilman.

Switching seats

If a person wants to switch seats, it’s OK to say no if there’s a reason you chose that seat, like being next to a window so you can sleep. But be flexible if it’s an equal trade, say, an aisle seat one row back.

Kicking your seat

What if someone behind you is kicking your seat? Do you have to ignore it?

“It’s OK to politely ask them to stop,” said Gilman.

Courteous in a confined space

Remember that you’re sharing a confined space with others. That means:

Don’t hoard the overhead bins

Be sure to wear headphones when using devices

Avoid unpacking anything smelly — so no tuna salad sandwiches

Definitely keep your shoes on

Disruptive passengers

If disruptions do occur — like someone gets angry or aggressive — Consumer Reports says it’s best NOT to take matters into your own hands. Tell a flight attendant, who is trained to handle those kinds of situations.

