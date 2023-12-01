Davis family making long-term plan for another 11,000 acres on Southside: report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’ve ever looked at a map of Jacksonville -- or you’ve lived here a while -- you’ve likely noticed a large patch of green space on the Southside.

The land is owned by the Davis family, which founded Winn-Dixie.

According to News4JAX news partner The Jax Daily Record, the Davis family is starting long-term planning to use more than 11,000 acres of that property.

The property under consideration for rezoning from agriculture to multiuse stretches from north of Nocatee to south of San Pablo Road and is east of Interstate 295. It is east of eTown and a 6,100 acre-stretch that was already rezoned in February.

The plan would be to rezone another 11,047.38 acres into single-family, multifamily and commercial use.

The Jacksonville Planning Commission approved an ordinance Nov. 9 for the additional 11,000-acre development, and it took effect this week on Nov. 29.

The proposal for the additional new development has to be sent through state agencies that would revise the Future Land Use Map of the 2045 Comprehensive Plan.

Once those reviews are finished, the Davis family would submit a conceptual master plan for the City Council’s approval.

