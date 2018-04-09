Florida Blue hiring for nearly 500 positions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida Blue is hiring statewide, filling nearly 500 positions and some are here in Jacksonville.

More than half of the open positions are for member care specialists that come with what Florida Blue calls a "teacher schedule," which is a full-time position that includes pay and benefits year-round with three months of time off during the summer.

Florida Blue is also hiring registered nurses, people with Medicare experience, and people with experience in sales. In addition to Jacksonville, positions are being filled in Orlando, Tampa and Miami.

Two job fairs will be held in Jacksonville for applicants to get more information on open positions. The events occur:

Thursday, April 12, 4 - 6:30 p.m. at the Florida Blue Center in River City Marketplace

Saturday, April 14, 10 a.m. - noon at the Florida Blue Center in St. Johns Town Center

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.