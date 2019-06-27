Florida Blue hiring 500 positions, no experience necessary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida Blue is filling 500 temporary telesales positions, and a hiring event will take place Saturday.

No experience is necessary, but applicants should have good communication skills, a news release said. Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.

On-the-spot interviews will be given at the Hampton Inn on Prudential Drive in San Marco on Saturday, June 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Both full- and part-time telesales positions are available for July through December, and there are flexible hours. Jobs will be based at the Florida Blue office in Riverside.

