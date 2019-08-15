Job fair in Jacksonville set for Tuesday

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're looking for a job, you may want to get your resume ready and attend a job fair set for Tuesday at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

Hundreds of jobs are up for grabs with dozens of hiring managers representing some of the area's best businesses from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the convention center, at 1000 Water St. in downtown Jacksonville.

Companies participating in the job fair include:

• Aetna

• Brookdale Cypress Village

• CareerSource Northeast Florida

• City of Jacksonville

• CNS Healthcare

• Colonial Life

• Concorde Career Colleges

• Consulate Health Care

• DeVry University

• Duval County Public Schools

• Enhanced Resource Centers

• Florida Blue /GuideWell

• G4S Secure Solutions

• Governors Creek Health & Rehab

• Grainger

• Harts Harbor Health Care Center

• Heavy Equipment Colleges of America

• Keiser University

• LeaderQuest

• Massey Services

• MassMutual Southeast Coast

• Maximus

• Perfect Pizza Pie / Dominos

• ProDrivers

• ProLogistix

• Radius Global Solutions

• Remedy Workforce Specialists

• RemX

• Republic Services

• ResourceMFG

• San Jose Health & Rehab Center

• Student Transportation of America

• US Customs & Border Protection

• VIPKid

• Vistakon Research/PRA Health Sciences

More companies are being added daily, according to JobUSA.com, which is hosting the job fair.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring several copies of their resume, dress professionally and prepare to be interviewed, as some companies may hire on the spot.

Register online to attend. Parking and admission are free.

For more information, call 904-296-3006.

