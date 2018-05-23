Man dead in fire behind abandoned house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was found dead with severe burns Wednesday morning in a shed next to an abandoned home on West 21st Street near Myrtle Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Jacksonville Fire-Rescue, police homicide detectives and crime scene technicians were called to the home about 10:30 a.m. Just before noon, an arson investigator with an arson dog and the medical examiner arrived.

Police said the man was found dead with burns all over his body. There was no indication of fire outside the shed.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

