1 injured in Callahan fire destroying mobile home

CALLAHAN, Fla. - A family's home in Callahan was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning, said the Nassau County Fire Department.

Firefighters from both Nassau County and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called to the fire on Sunshine Drive. Upon arrival, flames were seen throughout the mobile home.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire and reported that everyone inside made it out safely.

One person did have minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.

News4Jax has a crew headed to the scene and will update this article as soon as more information is received.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.