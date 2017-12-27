1 killed, 2 injured in crash with fire truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hodges Boulevard has reopened after a crash involving a fire truck and another vehicle left one person dead Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred around 2:20 a.m. at Hodges Boulevard and Danforth Drive, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue was leaving the scene of a small brush fire with the emergency lights on when a vehicle traveling north on Hodges Boulevard struck the front end of the fire truck.

The driver of the vehicle and two JFRD crew were taken to a hospital where the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead. That person's name has not been released.

There was fog in the area at the time, but police are still working to determine what caused the accident.

