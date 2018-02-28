JFRD: 1 killed in San Mateo multi-car crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called to a crash involving several vehicles in San Mateo.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash took place just after 8 a.m Wednesday on Eastport Road, north of Kraft Road.

JFRD reported a trauma alert was issued and one person was killed in the crash. Crew also had to use the Jaws of Life to pull someone out from one of the vehicles. In a photo provided by the fire department, a car was seen upside down in the woods. According to JFRD, the car had been there a while and a truck driver who was passing by heard the horn.

News4Jax has a crew headed to the crash. This article will be updated as soon as more information is received.