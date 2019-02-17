1 person in custody after robbery at Orange Park vape shop

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Clay County deputies are thanking the community for helping them capture a suspect wanted in a robbery of a vape shop near Blanding Boulevard Saturday night in Orange Park.

At this time, we do not know the name of the vape shop or where the suspect was found. We will continue to update this article when more information becomes available. The Clay County Sheriff's Office sent out a tweet to thank the community for helping land the suspect behind bars.

Thank you to the surrounding community who was very patient as our deputies were out on foot, blanketing the area and at one point pursuing the subject through various areas. #CCSOFL #YouGotOptions 2/2 — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) February 17, 2019

